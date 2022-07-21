President Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a White House press release.

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” according to the statement.

The president has begun taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid, the White House wrote.

“He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence,” the statement wrote.

The White House said it will provide daily updates on the president’s health and that he will continue to work in isolation until he receives a negative test result.

In a letter to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, physician to the president Kevin O’Connor wrote that Biden is experiencing a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough.

Dr. O’Connor wrote that he believes the president will recover favorably.

Related Stories