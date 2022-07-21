President Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

News
Joe Biden taking his mask off his face
The White House announced President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.Getty
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:01 AM PDT, July 21, 2022

The White House announced that the president has tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a White House press release.

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” according to the statement.

The president has begun taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid, the White House wrote. 

“He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence,” the statement wrote.

The White House said it will provide daily updates on the president’s health and that he will continue to work in isolation until he receives a negative test result.

In a letter to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, physician to the president Kevin O’Connor wrote that Biden is experiencing a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough.

Dr. O’Connor wrote that he believes the president will recover favorably.

Related Stories

Why Doctors Say You Shouldn't Just Power Through COVID-19
What Is COVID-19 Rebound? Fauci Gets Recurrent Symptoms After Paxlovid Treatment
Ivana Trump Determined to Have Died Due to Fall Down Stairs
Former President Trump and Others Attend Ivana Trump's New York City FuneralNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Prince Harry Talks Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana's Legacies in Speech During His and Meghan Markle's UN Visit
Prince Harry Talks Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana's Legacies in Speech During His and Meghan Markle's UN Visit
1

Prince Harry Talks Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana's Legacies in Speech During His and Meghan Markle's UN Visit

Royals
4-Year-Old Shoots Towards Cops in Utah McDonald’s Parking Lot as Father Is Arrested
4-Year-Old Shoots Towards Cops in Utah McDonald’s Parking Lot as Father Is Arrested
2

4-Year-Old Shoots Towards Cops in Utah McDonald’s Parking Lot as Father Is Arrested

Crime
Damning New Video and Government Report Shows 'Egregiously Poor' Response to Uvalde School Massacre
Damning New Video and Government Report Shows 'Egregiously Poor' Response to Uvalde School Massacre
3

Damning New Video and Government Report Shows 'Egregiously Poor' Response to Uvalde School Massacre

News
Rescuers Help Get Elephant and Her Calf Out of Ditch in Thailand
Rescuers Help Get Elephant and Her Calf Out of Ditch in Thailand
4

Rescuers Help Get Elephant and Her Calf Out of Ditch in Thailand

Offbeat
Iowa 4-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident After Colorado Tree Falls on Him as Children Played on Zipline
Iowa 4-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident After Colorado Tree Falls on Him as Children Played on Zipline
5

Iowa 4-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident After Colorado Tree Falls on Him as Children Played on Zipline

News