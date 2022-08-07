President Biden ‘Feeling Great’ After Leaving COVID-19 Isolation

President Joe Biden on Sunday said he is “feeling great,” after being given the green light by White House doctors to come out of isolation for COVID-19.

He paused to share the news before boarding Marine One and heading to his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The 79-year-old first tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21, for which he took the antiviral drug Paxlovid. Biden went on to test negative over four consecutive days before leaving isolation and testing positive again on July 30, in what doctors called a rebound case. He has been vaccinated and boosted and experienced mild symptoms, including a runny nose and cough.

Biden followed the CDC guidelines and stayed in isolation for five days. After testing negative for two consecutive days, White House Dr. Kevin O’Connor cleared the commander-in-chief to resume his normal traveling.

Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden plan on heading to Kentucky this week to visit the victims of the recent, devastating floods.

