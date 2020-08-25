Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle? Former Fox News Host's Explosive Rhetoric at Center of RNC Commentary

It's the fired up convention speech everyone's talking about — when former Fox News Host Kimberly Guilfoyle delivered a passionate message to America.

"You have the ability to choose your life and determine your destiny!" Guilfoyle shouted into the camera during night one of the Republican National Convention. "The best is yet to come!"

"Very, very forceful speech," CNN's Wolf Blitzer said.

"Forceful is one word for it," Jake Tapper quipped.

The moment spurred countless memes on social media and a joke from "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert.

"Is the loud lady gone? I'm scared," Colbert said. "This is the first time in my life I've had to turn down the volume on C-SPAN."

Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, took no prisoners, even taking aim at her ex-husband Gavin Newsom, the governor of California.

"Take a look at California ... the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles, riots in street and blackouts in homes," Guilfoyle said.

On Tuesday, First Lady Melania Trump is set to address the nation from the renovated Rose Garden, which she helped design to mixed reviews.

"I can tell you that every word in this speech is from her, it is very authentic and it is going to come from the heart," said Melania's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham. "It will be one of her longer speeches that she has given and I think the American people will be really excited to hear some of the things she's going to say."

RELATED STORIES

Did Kimberly Guilfoyle Say Judge Jeanine Pirro Was Too Old for TV?

Donald Trump Jr. Attends Fourth of July Event With Kimberly Guilfoyle on His Arm

It's Official! Donald Trump Jr. Is Dating Fox News Personality Kimberly Guilfoyle