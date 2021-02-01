Who Killed Dayvion Jones? Search Is On for Suspects in Slaying of Ohio 14-Year-Old Shot Taking Out Garbage

Police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Ohio boy who was killed when he was taking out the trash.

Dayvion Jones was on the 5300 block of Hazelwood Road when he was confronted by a group of males in a stolen SUV, police said. During the confrontation, one of the men shot Jones with a handgun, fatally wounding him, officials said. The males then fled in a stolen SUV, which they wrecked after crashing near the intersection of Tamarack and Forest Village, police said. The suspects then fled from the SUV on foot, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Jones was discovered by police and the Columbus Fire Department Medic 6 rushed him to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, but he could not be saved. He was pronounced dead by attending physicians, the police report stated.

Dayvion's mother, Kim, told local station WBNS that her son, Dayvion, had kissed her on the cheek moments before he left their home to discard the trash.

Police have not identified any of the suspects in the boy's killing. Dayvion's mother said her son, whom she called "Moosie," "was everything to everybody that he touched,” People Magazine reported.

"I ain't gonna sit here and try to tell you, 'Oh, I had this perfect son,'" she told People. "No. No one is perfect. But, he couldn't have never done something to somebody so bad that you would want to take his life.”

Jones was the 18th homicide in Columbus, Ohio in 2021, according to the Columbus Police Department.

As of Monday, a GoFundMe created to help the victim's family had raised $915 of its $3,000 goal.

Anyone with information regarding Dayvion's case is urged to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

RELATED STORIES

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Charged With Homicide in Death of 3-Year-Old Girl

Kyle Rittenhouse Pleads Not Guilty to Homicide Charges in Fatal Shootings of 2 Kenosha Protesters

9-Year-Old Michaela Garecht’s Alleged Killer Appears in Court For Her 1988 Cold Case Homicide