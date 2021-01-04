Who Was Samuel Little, America's 'Most Prolific Serial Killer' Who Died in Prison at 80 Years Old?

Samuel Little, the man the FBI described as "the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history” after he confessed to killing 93 people, died last week. He was 80, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

Little was pronounced dead “at an outside hospital" at 4:53 a.m. on Dec. 30, a statement obtained by People said. No cause of death was announced.

Little was serving three consecutive life sentences for the murder of three California women in the late 1980s. DNA evidence linked him to those murders years later following his arrest at a Kentucky homeless shelter. Once in custody, investigators found his DNA matched the DNA found in three unsolved homicides that occurred between 1987 and 1989, according to CNN.

In 2014, he was convicted of first-degree murder. Four years later, Little told federal investigators he killed a total of 93 people over more than three decades. CNN reports that as of October 2019, the FBI said law enforcement has been able to verify 50 confessions, with many more pending final confirmation.

His killing spree spanned four decades and went from 1970 to 2005 across various American states, officials said. Investigators said he often targeted female sex workers, or women struggling with addiction.

