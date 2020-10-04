Why Gay Men Have Flooded the Hashtag #ProudBoys on Social Media

Gay men are showing out on Twitter, displaying just how proud they truly are.

They have taken over the hashtag on the social media platform, which has been trending since last Tuesday’s first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic Presidential Nominee, Joe Biden.

It was arguably the most stunning moment of the entire debate, which was, by many accounts, deemed “a hot mess.”

Moderator Chris Wallace asked Mr. Trump to condemn white supremacy. Trump then asked Wallace what, exactly, he wanted him to say. That’s when Biden chimed in and said, “Proud Boys.” President Trump responded, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.”

The President never condemned white supremacy during the debate.

The Southern Poverty Law Center defines the Proud Boys as a hate group filled with self described “western chauvinists” who identify with white nationalism and are known for their anti-Muslim and mysoginistic rhetoric. As many others, the extremist group saw it as a shout-out from the man who holds one of the world’s most powerful positions.

But actor George Takei saw this as an opportunity.

“What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys,” he tweeted in part, to his more than three million followers.

Just like that, the hashtag took on a brand new, happier meaning.

“Look at these cute lil #ProudBoys (#retweet and make this hashtag about love, not hate,)” Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk wrote.

“Soon 22 years together. Still giddy. I’m so proud of us #ProudBoys” another user tweeted.

One woman shared a nod to the late liberal Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with a picture of a gay couple who was married by her. “Those are very lucky #ProudBoys” she typed.

One person simply tweeted the message the entire takeover aims to spread— “Love always Trumps hate #ProudBoys.”

