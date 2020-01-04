Why Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are Splitting

Both Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul say the reason why they’ve decided to temporarily split, was to spend time on themselves.

“For right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives…” Mongeau wrote to her five million Instagram followers in a caption Friday.

YouTube’s royal couple each posted identical photos posing with their dog on their Instagram pages, announcing the decision. “The last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating ‘what happened’ we truly need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves,” Paul wrote.

When Mongeau, 21, and Paul, 22 wed in July, it came as a shock to their fans. It was a symbolic but not legally binding ceremony. At the time, there was much speculation as to why they’d gotten married.

“Everyone thought it was for clout or fame and I think that made it so much worse for me, mentally,” Mongeau said in a 40-minute vlog called “the truth about everything (the wedding, Jake, Alissa, Erika, MTV, mental health, drugs, etc.)”

The couple felt like they were in over their heads after the wedding. “The wedding night was just hell for me,” she said. “The second Jake and I got married, everything changed. The second he said, ‘I do,’ to me, he was just kind of like, ‘Now what?’”

At this point, Mongeau and Paul say they are amicable. “I wouldn’t change anything that happened.. we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds,” Paul wrote on Instagram.

“Here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year. ❤️,” Mongeau wrote.

RELATED STORIES

Tana Mongeau Says She and Jake Paul Aren't as Happy as They Appear

Don't Ask Newly Married Tana Mongeau for Relationship Advice

Jake Paul Reveals His and Tana Mongeau's Wedding Date at VidCon