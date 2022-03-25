Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, "repeatedly pressed" White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a series of urgent texts, according to copies of the messages obtained by CBS News and The Washington Post.

The 29 texts were sent by Virginia Thomas, who goes by Ginni, in the crucial weeks following the presidential election when Trump and his top aides were vowing to go to the Supreme Court in their fight to disqualify voting results.

The messages were obtained by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. They show an extraordinary communication line between Thomas' wife and then-President Donald Trump's top aide, according to a joint story by CBS News and The Washington Post detailing the texts.

The messages were among 2,320 text messages that Meadows provided the House select committee investigating the January 2021 riots at the Capitol. The existence of messages between Thomas and Meadows — 21 sent by her; eight by him — had not previously been reported and were reviewed by CBS News and The Post. They were then confirmed by five people who have seen the committee's documents, according to the news outlets.

On Nov. 10, after news agencies projected Joe Biden had won, Thomas wrote to Meadows: “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!...You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History," one text read.

“This is a fight of good versus evil," Meadows wrote to Thomas on Nov. 24. “This is a fight of good versus evil. Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs," he wrote, "Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”

Clarence Thomas is not explicitly mentioned in the exchanges.

Ginni Thomas wrote back: “Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!”

It wasn't clear to whom Thomas was referring, CBS News and The Washington Post reported.

Meadows’s attorney, George Terwilliger III, confirmed the existence of the 29 messages between his client and Thomas. He said Wednesday that neither he nor Meadows would comment on individual texts. But he added, “nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues,” the news agencies reported.

Ginni Thomas did not respond to multiple requests for comment made Thursday by email and phone, CBS News and The Washington Post reported. Justice Thomas, who was hospitalized last week for treatment of an infection, did not respond to a request for comment made through the Supreme Court’s public information office, the news agencies said.

Thomas' wife has previously said that she and the justice do not discuss their independent careers.

Justice Thomas, 73, was discharged from the hospital Friday, according to the high court's media office.

