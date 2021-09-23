Wild Malaysian Monkey Holds 2-Week-Old Puppy Hostage for Three Days Before Dramatic Rescue | Inside Edition

A wild monkey living in the forests of Malaysia kidnapped a two-week-old puppy named Saru and held it hostage for three days until the puppy was rescued, according to a published report. 

The known abductor, a hungry macaque, is said to be part of a gang of primates known to steal food from homes in the Taman Letari Putra region of Malaysia, according to The Independent.

Last week the newborn was reported to have been abducted by the monkey thief before it scrambled up an electricity pole. 

After a three-day abduction, a few good Samaritans tried to come to Saru’s aid. There was a brief hostage standoff that included some rock-throwing as the monkey carried Saru from tree to tree. 

“I am not sure how to rescue this guy but I am standing by. It is not easy to do so,” a rescue worker is overheard saying on the video.

As soon as the banger fireworks were set off, the loud sound prompted the monkey to drop the puppy from its grip, and baby Saru fell right into the bushes, and seconds later was retrieved. 

The rescuers cheered and clapped in joy while yelling “Oh my God,” as they placed a wailing Saru in a blanket.

After the dramatic rescue, the wild monkey disappeared back into the forest. 

The locals fed the puppy and checked for any injuries. Since the abduction, Saru has been adopted by a local family in Malaysia, according to a report.

Malaysian officials say this ordeal is not uncommon in their country, particularly when it comes to macaque-human encounters, The New York Post reported.

The Malaysian government receives around 3,800 complaints from the public about long-tailed Macau every year. Between 2013 and 2016, the country’s wildlife department created a mass culling program that terminated up to 70,000 macaques. In 2019, Ahmad Ismail, a biology professor at Universiti Putra Malaysia and president of the Malaysian Nature Society told The Guardian that culling has been reduced over the past couple of years with the authorities shifting focus to relocating monkeys.

