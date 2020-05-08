Will COVID-19 End Blowing Out Birthday Candles?

If you've had a birthday during the pandemic you know how different things are, and with everyone so afraid of the coronavirus and germs, is the tradition of blowing out candles now a thing of the past? To demonstrate the potential to contaminate cakes, Inside Edition conducted a demonstration with an ultraviolet light.

Using a non-toxic fluorescent powder, Inside Edition's Diane McInerney blew out the candles, showing how potential germs might be spread.

Since COVID-19 is likely spread mainly through small droplets, you might want to consider some alternative ways of blowing out candles without spreading germs, such as melting the bottom of candles and securing them to a plastic cover on top of the cake or waving your hands over it.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and his grandson recently struggled to try and "clap out" the candles in an adorable video. And although drive-by birthdays seemed like the perfect way for kids to celebrate in the wake of pandemic, they, too, could be in jeopardy.

Officials in Santa Clara, California, are now enforcing a strict ban on all drive-by celebrations. "We want to minimize people going out for anything that is not an essential function," the officials said.

