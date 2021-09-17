Anyone who’s ever wanted to stay in the Hundred Acre Wood now can.

There is now a Winnie the Pooh-inspired house available to book on Airbnb as part of Disney’s 95th-anniversary celebration of the loveable children’s character.

The “bear bnb,” as the company refers to it, is in East Sussex in the Ashdown Forest. There are two separate stays available, and it sleeps up to four guests at a time.

Kim Raymond, a Disney-appointed Winnie the Pooh illustrator who has been drawing the iconic bear for over 30 years, is hosting the Airbnb.

He brought Pooh’s house to life by taking inspiration from the original decorations of illustrator E.H. Shepard.

The house includes a double bed on the ground floor and a mezzanine area with two single beds. The lounge space comes with a seating and dining area for guests to appreciate a smackerel or two.

During each stay, guests will be taken on a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood, play Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks bridge, and enjoy locally sourced, honey-inspired meals.

House rules for this property are very specific:

Strictly no Heffalumps inside the house, hands are to be kept out of the honey pots, a snack of “a little something” is encouraged at 11 a.m, Poohsticks is mandatory, and multiple naps are permitted.

A stay costs 95 pounds, or about $130 a night.

