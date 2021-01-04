Witnesses Call 911 After Possible UFO Sighting off Hawaiian Island Oahu

A large blue unidentified flying object was reportedly spotted in the evening sky over the Hawaiian island of Oahu before it dropped into the ocean, according to a number of eyewitness accounts. The UFO sighting, which was captured on video Tuesday, prompted witnesses to call 911, according to a report.

The object that was captured on multiple videos appeared to be a glowing, oblong mass that was seen both in the sky and in the water, WIS News10/HawaiiNewsNow reported.

In one video, a woman named Misitina Sape, was said, “Something is in the sky. What is that?” News 21 reported.

Officials from the Federation Aviation Administration (FAA) said there were no reports of any accidents or incidents in the area at that time. However, multiple residents said they saw a blue object fall from the sky and into the ocean.

“I look up and then I was like oh s***!,” Moriah, 38 told HawaiiNewsNow. “I started calling my husband and them because they were all in the garage. I was like hey. Come look up there. See if you see what I see. They all said yea!”

Moriah, who said she has never been a big believer in UFOs, was intrigued and jumped into her car to follow the lights. She described what she saw as being larger than a telephone pole and said she never heard it make any sound. She called 911 to find out if the police had more answers. When officers arrived on the scene, she said her husband spotted a second light. She explained that the second light was white and smaller than the blue one, and that both were traveling in the same direction. She said after a few miles, she lost sight of the object after it passed over a nearby mountain, the news station reported.

FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor said the agency received a report from police Tuesday about a possible plane down in the area, “but had no aircraft disappear off radars. And no reports of overdue or missing aircraft,” HNN reported.

