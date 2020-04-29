Could Aliens Be Real? UFO Footage Released By US Department of Defense

The Pentagon has released three new videos showing an “unidentified aerial phenomena” Monday, leading many to speculate that maybe we are not alone in the universe. Is it a bird? A plane? Superman? We are unsure, but the videos were captured years ago and just recently declassified to the public.

One of the videos comes from 2004, while the other two were recorded in early 2015.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena," said Sue Gough, a Defense Department spokeswoman, according to CBS News.

The videos were first leaked in 2017 by former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge and his To The Stars Academy website.

“With today’s events and articles on my and @TTSAcademy’s efforts to get the US Gov to start the grand conversation, I want to thank every share holder at To The Stars for believing in us. Next, we plan on pursuing the technology, finding more answers and telling the stories,” DeLonge wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

DeLonge, who left the band in 2015, has long been a believer in UFOs.

The 2004 video is said to have been taken from the Pacific Ocean as two fighter pilots investigated an unidentified flying object that the Navy tracked for a short period of time.

The UFO was hovering 50 feet about the water then took off, prompting one of the pilots to tell the New York Times in 2017, “It accelerated like nothing I've ever seen.”

The 2015 videos, which were filmed on the East Coast between Virginia and Florida, showcase flying objects speeding in the air prompting pilots to showcase their surprise. The Department of Defense says they are declassifying the videos and releasing them to address questions on their accuracy.

“DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos," Gough said. "The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as 'unidentified.'"

