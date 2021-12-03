Woman Accused of Killing Daughter and Commissioning Graveside 'Ghost' Photos Posts Bail

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:20 AM PST, December 3, 2021

Jeanie Ditty, who was accused of murdering her daughter, was recently released on bail after her first trial ended in a hung jury. Inside Edition spoke to the little girl's great aunt, Michelle Smith, and grandmother Tina Goodwin.

Haunting photos of a woman at a gravesite being comforted by the superimposed, ghost-like image of her 2-year-old daughter took on a whole new meaning when that mother, 29-year-old Jeanie Ditty, was accused of beating the little girl to death.

Ditty was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse in Macy Grace’s death, but her trial ended in a hung jury with jurors voting 10 to 2 for conviction. 

Just before Thanksgiving, Ditty was released on $25,000 bail while awaiting her second trial. 

Inside Edition spoke to Macy’s great aunt, Michelle Smith, and grandmother Tina Goodwin, who say they are outraged over the outcome.

"To say that we are devastated, that’s not even a big enough word,” Smith said.

“We will fight to our last breath until this baby gets the justice that she deserves,” Goodwin said.

Ditty was a soldier at Ft. Bragg and a competitive bodybuilder. When she brought her daughter to the hospital in 2015, she claimed the little girl had choked on a banana. But suspicions were immediately raised, because the toddler was covered in bruises.

“I looked at her and said, ‘What happened to this baby?’ She looked at me and told me, ‘Don't you start on me too,’” Smith said.

After two days in the hospital, Macy was taken off life support. A month later, Ditty hired photographer Sonny Jo to take the haunting photos.

“She thought that would make her look like she was a grieving mother. That she was a good mother. That Macy was her whole life,” Smith said.

Smith says she is worried Ditty is going to hurt someone after being released on bail.

This weekend marks exactly six years since Macy died. 

Related Stories

Photographer Who Took Eerie Images of Mom With Dead Daughter: 'She Used My Photos To Look Innocent'
Florida Mother Who Was Dismembered Texted Her Mom That She 'Needed Help,' Before Grisly Murder: Police
Cold Case Murder of 9-Year-Old Candy Rogers Solved After 62 Years
Lori Vallow Daybell Enters Plea in Case Involving Her Kids JJ and TyleeCrime

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later
Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later
1

Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later

Inspirational
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House
2

This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House

Entertainment
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago
3

Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago

Crime
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen
4

'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen

Entertainment
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'
5

Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'

Crime