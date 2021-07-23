Woman Allegedly Mows Down Husband in ATV After He Asks for Divorce During Argument Over Food, Police Say

An Oklahoma woman is facing second-degree murder charges after she allegedly ran her husband over with an ATV when he asked for a divorce during an argument over food, according to police.

Chanelle Lewis, 35, was initially charged with manslaughter, but investigators said they found new evidence and upgrade the charges to second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Christopher Lewis. She is being held at the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on a $30,000 bond, according to the Pottawatomie County Clerk's office.

The incident allegedly happened on Saturday at a campground in Wanette in Pottawatomie County and started as an argument over food that escalated, according to Christopher Lewis’ son, Christian Cornett, KFOR Fox 4 News reported.

Cornett says he witnessed the tragedy and punched his stepmother, Chanelle Lewis, in the face after she allegedly tried to run over both him and his teenage sister after striking their father, according to KFOR.

“He had told her he wanted a divorce, and she made a statement that she was going to run over him and kill him,” Pottawatomie County Undersheriff J.T. Palmer told KFOR. “First one that we’ve ever had where somebody intentionally ran somebody over."

Palmer also said there was alcohol involved in connection with the incident.

Lewis’ grief-stricken son called his father “a great man who would help anyone in need," a report said.

“I have 1,000 brothers because he was a father figure to everyone,” the young man said in a statement, according to KFOR.

The medical examiner is still investigating Christopher Lewis' death.

Chanelle Lewis' next court date is scheduled for Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Pottawatomie County District Court, according to the Pottawatomie County Clerk's office. "It is unclear whether she has an attorney at this time," the Pottawatomie County Clerk's office said.

