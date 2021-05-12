Woman in Australia Becomes First in the World to Dive From Moving Hot Air Balloon | Inside Edition

Woman in Australia Becomes First in the World to Dive From Moving Hot Air Balloon

Offbeat
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 2:43 PM PDT, May 12, 2021

Rhiannan Iffland said the idea for the stunt grew out of frustrations over having everything canceled last year.

Just your everyday dive off of a hot air balloon. At least that was the case for Rhiannan Iffland. The competitive cliff diver recently became the first woman to complete a dive from a moving hot air balloon. She took the daring leap over New South Wales' Lostock Dam in Australia.

And why did she decide to do this? She said the idea for the stunt grew out of frustrations over having everything canceled last year.

“It was really disappointing last year to not have events and not have anything to push for,” Rhiannan said. “That's why this project has been so special to me because it's really been something I've been focusing on, an idea we came up with at the start of last year that seemed a little bit out of the ordinary.”

So while some channeled their energy into baking bread or picking up a hobby, this Aussie daredevil opted for something a little more...dramatic.

"What a special feeling, it all happened so fast,” She explains. “I can't wait to settle down and relive the moment and think about what actually just happened.”

