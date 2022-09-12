A New York City woman has passed away after succumbing to injuries sustained Friday night in a freak accident that left her impaled on a fence in The Bronx, New York Post reported.

Friday night around 6:30 p.m. as Paulina Nrecaj, 59, was on her way to pick up a pizza for her family, she was hit by a Lexus SUV after the vehicle jumped the curb in front of her building and pushed her through a metal fence with a spike impaling her, the New York Post reported.

The mother of three and grandmother died two days later, according to NBC News New York.

Her daughter, Diana Nrecaj, 32, told The Post, “She was a good, sweet woman. She was a very good sweet woman. She didn’t deserve this. She was four steps away from her home.”

The victim’s family said her husband, Frane, heard the commotion from their apartment and rushed outside to discover his wife bleeding profusely, the Daily Beast reported.

Officials say the 45-year-old driver of the SUV swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle stopped in the intersection and ended up jumping the curb, hitting Nrecaj, NBC News reported.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the extent of the injuries are unclear, NBC News reported.

No charges have currently been filed.

Related Stories