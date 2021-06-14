Woman Killed After Man Drives Car Into Group Protesting Police Brutality in Minneapolis | Inside Edition

Woman Killed After Man Drives Car Into Group Protesting Police Brutality in Minneapolis

News
Image of police car driving through crowd of protestors against police brutalityImage of police car driving through crowd of protestors against police brutality
Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 3:58 PM PDT, June 14, 2021

A witness and vigil participant told The New York Times that he and about 50 other people had been organizing peacefully when the man raced towards the group.

A woman was killed when a man drove his car into a group of peaceful protesters in Minneapolis who had gathered in response to police brutality, police said. Three other people were injured. 

According to The New York Times, a peaceful vigil was being held in response to the police killing of Winston Smith this past month.

A witness and vigil participant told the Times that he and about 50 other people had been organizing peacefully when the man raced towards the group. 

The man crashed into a car that belonged to one of the protesters, subsequently causing the woman to hit a pole after the car sent her into the air, according to the Times.

The police have not released the names of the victim or those who were injured, but confirmed that the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to The New York Times, the woman was described as “an uplifting, kind, beautiful spirit who was always curious and considerate toward others.” 

The police confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody that night.

Related Stories

A Police-Free Minneapolis: For Some, Not a Fantasy, But a Vision
A First-Person Account of a Black Lives Matter Protest in Minneapolis Turned Violent by Police
Mother of Charlottesville Victim Speaks Out on Anniversary of Slaying
Charlottesville Honors Heather Heyer, Protester Killed in AttackNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’
Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’
1

Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’

Offbeat
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home
2

Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home

Crime
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say
3

Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say

Crime
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues
4

Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues

Crime
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?
5

How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?

News