A woman was killed when a man drove his car into a group of peaceful protesters in Minneapolis who had gathered in response to police brutality, police said. Three other people were injured.

According to The New York Times, a peaceful vigil was being held in response to the police killing of Winston Smith this past month.

A witness and vigil participant told the Times that he and about 50 other people had been organizing peacefully when the man raced towards the group.

The man crashed into a car that belonged to one of the protesters, subsequently causing the woman to hit a pole after the car sent her into the air, according to the Times.

The police have not released the names of the victim or those who were injured, but confirmed that the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to The New York Times, the woman was described as “an uplifting, kind, beautiful spirit who was always curious and considerate toward others.”

The police confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody that night.

