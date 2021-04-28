Woman Killed In Freak Accident When Man Jumping to His Death Lands on Her and Kills Her

A 29-year-old woman died in a freak accident when a suicidal man jumped from a building in downtown San Diego, landed on the woman, and killed her, authorities said.

Taylor Kahle was walking past a parking structure on 10th Avenue and J Street around 7:25 pm. on Monday night with her date when she was hit by the falling man. Police officers from the San Diego Police Department who were nearby started lifesaving efforts on the woman but were unsuccessful. Kahle was pronounced dead at the scene, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Officer said in a release.

The cause of death was blunt injuries to the head, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The unknown male, who fell on the victim, appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, had been observed entering the parking structure and then hanging from the outside railing of the ninth-floor balcony. He was transported to USCD Medical Center, where he later died. His death was ruled a suicide, officials said.

The 30-year-old male who was walking with Kahle was not injured in the accident, according to the San Diego Tribune.

San Diego police Sgt. Dave Yu also told the San Diego Tribune that the situation was tragic.

“Life is very unpredictable and very precious,” Yu said.

Kahle, a San Diego native was a graduate of San Diego State University. For the last eight years, she worked at McFarlane Promotions.

Laurel McFarlane devastated by the news of Kahle’s sudden and tragic death told Fox 5 San Diego, that the two shared a very special bond.

“She always referred to me as her second mom because her mom passed away,” McFarlane said. “I have one daughter and if my daughter ends up like her, I’ll be very proud.”

McFarlane told the news outlet that Kahle “was the happiest” around her father, whom she said they were very close, and her two rescue dogs, Stella and Roo, she adopted.

On the company Facebook page McFarlane shared the sad news with photos of the two together during happier times. At the time of her death, McFarlane said Kahle was busy planning her 30th birthday for this coming weekend. She planned to go wine tasting with friends and her father was getting a car to drive everyone around. Kahle had even bought her father a chauffeur's hat to wear, Fox affiliate KSWB-TV reported.

McFarlane told the news station that she was “just so excited about this party.”

Friends described Kahle as a “kind, hardworking and fiercely loyal,” person. On Facebook, she shared a heartwrenching note.

“Taylor, I am sorry that I can not hug you and tell you it will all be okay. I want you to know I am grateful for the Tuesdays and Thursdays that we would be in the office all alone these past months and just chit-chat about life, love, and our passion for events. Little did I know how precious that time was going to be,” she wrote. “I loved you like you were my daughter. As much pain as I am in right now, I am grateful for every rule I broke. You will be in my heart forever and I will celebrate you every day.”

Kahle lived with her dad for the past year during the pandemic, and they took care of one another, People reported. “He wanted people to know she was an incredible daughter and she loved her dad with passion,” she said.

Within hours after the tragedy, flowers, photos and cards were placed near the intersection where Kahle died. McFarlane said a celebration of life for Kahle will be planned in the coming weeks, according to USA Today.

