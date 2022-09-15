In 2012, 19-year-old Lasamoa Cross was in the Aurora, Colorado, theater where a gunman shot and killed 12 people in the audience, including her fiancé, AJ Boik. Ten years later, she’s recounting that horrible night, and revealing how she unexpectedly found love again.

Cross and Boik were watching the midnight showing of “The Dark Knight Rises” at Century Theatre when James Holmes started spraying bullets into the packed theater.

Cross says she ducked and hit the ground, but her fiancé didn’t make it.

One of the first responders to the scene was Sgt. Cody Lanier of the Aurora Police Department. To help deal with the trauma of losing her fiancé, Cross sent thank you letters to the officers and hand-delivered one to Lanier.

“On the morning of July 20th, I could see it in your eyes, the hurt, knowing we were in such danger,” the letter read.

It sparked the beginning of a friendship between Cross and Lanier.

Thanks to Lanier, Cross started enjoying going to the movies again, and she has kept every ticket stub of every movie they've seen.

It also sparked an unexpected romance. Not long ago, the couple got married.

Related Stories