Woman Opens Fire in McDonald's Dining Area Because of Coronavirus Closure: Police

An Oklahoma woman was arrested after she allegedly opened fire in a McDonald's dining room, injuring several workers, after being told the area was closed under coronavirus restrictions, police said. Gloricia Woody, 32, had earlier been asked to leave, but refused, and grappled with an employee before being forced out the door, police said. She later returned with a handgun, according to authorities, and discharged about three rounds.

Oklahoma City Police officers said three workers were struck, one by shrapnel. The employee who struggled with the woman suffered a head injury, authorities said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said. Woody was taken into custody without incident a few blocks away, KOCO-TV reported. She has not been charged.

McDonald's later issued a statement.

“The safety and security of our employees and customers is our top priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved, and the good news is that we can report the employees who sustained injuries are expected to make a full recovery. This is a heinous crime on our restaurant employees who were trying to support public health efforts. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue to investigate this matter,” it said.

