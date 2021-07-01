Woman Says She Was Kicked Out of Gym for Wearing Stomach-Baring Sports Bra

A young mom in Canada broke down crying after she said she was asked to leave the gym because the sports bra she was wearing showed her stomach. The gym said it doesn’t allow sports bras to be worn on their own.

“I was so embarrassed,” Shelby Rodriguez said in a video that she posted to TikTok.

Rodriguez said when she first went into the gym in Alberta she was just given a warning and told to be mindful next time, but while working out on the treadmill, she said she was asked to leave by the gym’s program coordinator. The gym's program coordinator told her “you can't be showing your belly,” she said.

“I don’t think she'd make that comment to just anybody,” Rodriguez told Inside Edition. “If I had a smaller waist, I don't think that comment would have been made.”

Some commenters on TikTok accused Rodriguez of being dramatic and said that those were the gym rules.

In response, Rodriguez said: ”To the people who were commenting that I was being overdramatic, you just have to remember that for some people it takes so much courage and confidence to actually get up the gall to go to the gym.”

Related Stories