There are now 35 lawsuits filed in connection with last weekend's concert in Houston that left eight dead and scores injured. Meanwhile, more people are coming forward sharing terrifying stories of survival, including one concertgoer who was left with a footprint on her face during the ordeal.

Sarah Alvarez-Galindo, 23, stood in the VIP section at Astroworld, but unlike some fans who stormed the VIP gate, she had bought a legitimate $300 ticket, believing it would be safer.

She says she was crushed when fans surged forward, hoping Scott would bring one of them up on stage.

“Everyone just started rushing to the stage, trying to get chosen by him. Nobody cared that I was on the floor. They just wanted to get close to Travis Scott,” Alvarez-Galindo said.

As she struggled for air, someone stood on her face, leaving a shoe print.

“When I was on the floor, I did feel people stepping on my face,” Alvarez-Galindo said.

She was then passed unconscious over the heads of other concertgoers to safety.

Newly-released video also shows 9-year-old Ezra Blount astride his dad's shoulders. Moments later, Ezra was trampled. Attorney Ben Crump represents Ezra’s family.

“He's in an induced coma. And so, it's going to take a miracle,” Crump said.

The blame game continues, with Scott, the police and fire departments and concert organizers all in the firing line.

“I think we’re starting to see some pieces of what went wrong start to emerge, and you're talking about a lack of communication between different government agencies and also, possibly — even though city police and fire were heavily involved in this event, they weren’t heavily involved in the planning for some reason,” KTRK-TV reporter Nick Natario said.

But a medic who treated many of the injured says unruly concertgoers are to blame for the disaster.

“There was zero crowd etiquette at all. They just wanted to get closer to the show, closer to Travis Scott and do their thing. They didn't give a single damn about anyone around them,” the medic said.

After performing, Scott went to an after party, claiming he was unaware of the fatalities. Published reports say he left after learning what happened.

