Woman Who Was Bridesmaid in 125 Weddings Says 'I Do' | Inside Edition

Woman Who Was Bridesmaid in 125 Weddings Says 'I Do'

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 9:54 AM PDT, April 09, 2021

Jen Glantz got married in front of a restaurant where she and her groom had their first date. The nuptials were planned in under a week.

As a professional bridesmaid, Jen Glantz has been in countless weddings — 125 over the past six years, to be exact. Recently, she finally got her turn at being a bride.

Glantz is hired when a couple needs to flesh out their bridal party.

“In all of these weddings, when I saw all of these things, it was less about me finding the perfect dress and doing the first dance and more about finding the right person,” Glantz said.

Glantz has finally found her groom. She met Adam Kossof online. They just got married in front of the restaurant where they had their first date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends watched on Zoom.

"We ended up not having any bridesmaids, because we planned this wedding in under a week,” Glantz said. “That was sort of a joke on its own, that the ‘always a bridesmaid’ had no bridesmaids at her own wedding."

RELATED STORIES

Man Plays Hilarious Joke After Bridesmaid Girlfriend Catches Bouquet at Wedding
Airline Flies Forgotten Bridesmaid Dress From Houston to Costa Rica
Bridesmaid Reunited With Dress She Left Behind During Hurricane Harvey Hours Before Wedding
Why This Bride Has 20 Bridesmaids in Her WeddingOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Brothers Left Suicide Note Calling 'Gun Control in the US' a 'Joke' Before Fatally Shooting Entire Family
1

Brothers Left Suicide Note Calling 'Gun Control in the US' a 'Joke' Before Fatally Shooting Entire Family

Crime
Discovery of Ancient Coins May Solve Mystery of Murderous 1600s Pirate
2

Discovery of Ancient Coins May Solve Mystery of Murderous 1600s Pirate

Offbeat
Kansas Man Visiting New York Says He Is 'Ready to Go Home' After Being Shot by Stray Bullet Near Times Square
3

Kansas Man Visiting New York Says He Is 'Ready to Go Home' After Being Shot by Stray Bullet Near Times Square

Crime
10-Year-Old Migrant Boy Found Crying Alone Near Border Asks Officer for Help
4

10-Year-Old Migrant Boy Found Crying Alone Near Border Asks Officer for Help

News
Big Rig Blocks Fleeing Vehicle in Dramatic End to 2-Hour Police Chase in Southern California
5

Big Rig Blocks Fleeing Vehicle in Dramatic End to 2-Hour Police Chase in Southern California

News