Women Find Out They Were Switched at Birth 57 Years Ago After Ancestry.com DNA Test

Two women from Oklahoma discovered they were switched at birth 57 years ago after taking a DNA test through Ancestry.com.

When Tina Ennis found out she was genetically unrelated to the woman she thought was her biological mother, confusing moments from her childhood came flooding back.

For example, Tina says she knew she didn’t look like anyone in her family, including her brother and sister.

On May 18, 1964, the same day Tina was born at Duncan Physicians and Surgeons Hospital, another baby girl was born as well.

Like Tina, Jill Lopez also had questions growing up. Somehow, she felt she didn’t fit in.

“I knew that I saw a picture of me and my sister and mom. And I didn’t look like any of them,” Jill said.

Jill decided to take her own DNA test, which confirmed that she was not who she thought she was.

It soon became clear that Jill and Tina had somehow been switched at birth in the hospital maternity ward 57 years ago.

Now, both women are coming to grips with the revelation that they were raised by the wrong moms. And Kathryn Jones now realizes she raised the wrong daughter.

“I was devastated. I could not believe it. I couldn’t wrap my mind around it,” Jones said.

“For me, this is my mom. This has been my mom my whole life. That’s all I know,” Tina said.

Sadly, Tina will never get to meet her own biological parents, who have since passed away.

The women are now taking legal action against the Oklahoma hospital where they were switched at birth.

“This case is about getting answers, about getting justice for our clients who are totally devastated,” their attorney said.

The hospital is now under different ownership. The current owners say they are not legally responsible for the babies being switched.

Both the delivering doctors and the nurses involved with the women's births in 1964 have since passed away.

