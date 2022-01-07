Women Patients Have Lower Chances of Post-Surgical Complication When Treated by Women Surgeon: Study
Women who had surgery performed by a male surgeon were more likely to have adverse outcomes than women operated on by female doctors.
A recent study in JAMA Surgery showed that women surgeons tend to have better outcomes for their patients.
The results came from the analysis of U.S. and Canadian researchers who poured over data from more than 1.3 million patients in Ontario, Canada, seen between 2007 and 2019.
The peer-reviewed journal shared that female patients treated by male surgeons had a higher chance of having more unfavorable outcomes than female patients treated by female surgeons.
This includes a 32% increase risk of death, 16% increase in major complications and 11% increase in readmission to the hospital within a 30-day window post-surgery.
Men had similar outcomes after operations regardless of surgeon gender, but the data showed a 13% increase in death when they had a male surgeon, compared to men treated by a female surgeon.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
One Year Later: A Look Back at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and Where the Investigation Stands TodayNews
Dad and 9-Year-Old Daughter Make the Best of Being Stuck on Train for Nearly 40 Hours Amid SnowstormInspirational
Man Who Took Video of Ashli Babbitt Getting Shot During Capitol Riot Says He Was There as JournalistNews
6-Week-Old Florida Child Orphaned After Sheriff Deputy Parents Both Die by SuicideHuman Interest
'QAnon Shaman,' Who Carried Spear and Howled Amid Capitol Assault, Says He Tried Unsuccessfully to Calm CrowdCrime