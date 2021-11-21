A skeleton of a mystery animal was dug up recently by workers in eastern Turkey. It's about three feet long and has predatory teeth, exceptionally long hind limbs, and nails instead of hooves.

The work crew contacted researchers from a nearby university, who will run tests on the mysterious bones. There's some un-decayed tissue remaining on them, which may allow for DNA analysis.

The region where the skeleton was discovered hasn't had much use in the past 30 plus years, so there's currently no record of how this got there.

The head of the excavation crew told a Turkish news agency that he hopes what they find will be useful to science.

The researcher responsible for determining the species of the creature says the skeleton will find a new final resting place in a museum.

