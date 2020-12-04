World War II Veteran Beats COVID-19 Ahead of His 104th Birthday

A World War II veteran recovered after a formidable battle against COVID-19 – just in time to celebrate his 104th birthday. Major Wooten, who now lives in Alabama, was discharged from Madison Hospital tired but in high spirits on Tuesday.

Wooten spent the war repairing bomb damaged planes in France. He served as a private first class in the Army before pursuing a career with U.S. Steel in Birmingham, according to The Associated Press.

He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 23, after his daughter fell ill with the coronavirus, his granddaughter Holley Wooten McDonald said.

Healthcare officials reacted quickly, and gave him an infusion of the newly-approved monoclonal antibody therapy bamlanivimab, the AP wrote. The next day, he had very little energy, and was taken to the hospital by ambulance the day before Thanksgiving, his granddaughter recalled.

“But within 24 hours he was better,” McDonald said, adding that his blood oxygen levels went back up, and his lungs are entirely clear. “It’s amazing that a 104-year-old survived COVID.”

Wooten was discharged from the hospital with balloons on his wheelchair, and healthcare workers singing “Happy birthday dear Pop Pop” on his way out.

Wooten’s daughter – McDonald’s mother – was on a ventilator for a week but has since also recovered.

