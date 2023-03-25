Would You Drink Beer Powder to Help Save the Planet?

It could change the game of beer brewing, especially its environmental impact.

Some German brewers have created beer powder.

Open a packet, dump it in a glass of water, give it a stir, and raise a glass to this new way to get your favorite hoppy beverage.

Stefan Fritsche, general manager at Kloserbraurei Neuzelle, told Reuters, “we've invented a completely new product. Beer powder like this is the first in the world."

These brewmasters say they’re most excited about how much this product will cut down on the need for glass bottles as well as making shipping the product more eco-friendly by reducing the weight of deliveries by 90 percent.

"We could save up to five percent of CO2 emissions in Germany alone,” Fritsche said.

If implemented worldwide, that could mean a big reduction in the industry’s carbon footprint.

For now, the creators say their product is alcohol-free, but they promise that ingredient will be included when consumers are finally able to purchase beer powder.

