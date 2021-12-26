Belgian Nuns Brew 'Healthy' Beer to Make Money and Save Their Convent
The group of 20 nuns teamed up with a brewer and created a beer that's been a financial blessing.
Plenty like to enjoy a hoppy brew now and then, but what about if it's brewed by nuns?
A few years ago, Benedictine nuns from Maredret Abbey in Belgium fell on hard times, according to Sister Gertrude.
"We were a small group of nuns without enough income to allow us to maintain the building," she said. "It was, therefore, necessary to find an effective solution to generate income. Beer allowed us to meet this need."
The group of 20 nuns saw cracked walls and leaking roofs in their convent, so they teamed up with a brewer and created a beer that's been a financial blessing.
And according to Sister Gertrude, their beer is made with a cereal grain that's both highly regarded and good for customers.
"We wanted a beer made from spelt, for which we have great esteem because of its virtues, as well as medicinal plants since our aim was to make a beer that could improve the health of people," Sister Gertrude noted.
"Our project was about respect for human nature, which consists of not eating and drinking just anything. A herbal beer met our goals of helping people with their health very well."
