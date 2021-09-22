Brazilian Man Who Beat Cancer Dies From Beer Keg Explosion on HIs Birthday | Inside Edition

Brazilian Man Who Beat Cancer Dies From Beer Keg Explosion on HIs Birthday

Offbeat
Metal beer kegsMetal beer kegs
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:01 PM PDT, September 22, 2021

During his birthday party, Gilson do Nascimento was killed as he attempted to fix a faulty beer keg.

A beer keg explosion led to the death of a Brazilian man during his birthday party.

Gilson do Nascimento rented a keg for his September 17 birthday celebration in Rio Grande do Sul, according to the New York Post.

The 43-year-old’s niece — who opted to remain unnamed — said that because only foam was coming out of the tap, Nascimento began to troubleshoot. “My uncle called them [the rental company] and they gave him instructions on how to start fixing it until they arrived,” she said to the outlet.

However, the lawyer for Chopp Express — who supplied the keg— said the customer was told not to touch the equipment as a technician was heading to the house to repair it, according to The New York Post.

In his attempt to fix the device, it exploded and sent shards flying into the man's head, and he was dead at the scene, according to the outlet. 

Authorities are investigating both the brewery and delivery company to detect if there was any potential defect in the equipment.

According to the outlet, Nascimento’s death was especially hard because he had beaten cancer just six years prior. “He was a warrior, a working man, a wonderful family man. He was everything to us,” Nascimento’s godmother, Angela Maria de Oliveira, told the outlet.

“He will be sorely missed in our lives, it was a full house with him, always a full house.”

Related Stories

Florida Father of 4 Who Beat Cancer Dies After Freak Kitesurfing Accident
Comedian Norm Macdonald Dies at 61 After Quiet Battle With Cancer
Idaho Classmates Create Bake Sale to Raise Funds for 'Marvelous Maddie's' Battle With Stage IV Cancer
Cancer Survivor Shares Victorious Ballroom Dance With Doctor to Celebrate LifeNews

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime