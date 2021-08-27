A Florida father of four was killed after a wind threw him into the side of a building while kitesurfing, according to reports.

When first responders arrived to the scene of the freak accident on Wednesday, they found Fred Salter's kite tangled on the balcony of a home, according to People.

Kitesurfing is a sport that combines wakeboarding, surfing, windsurfing, snowboarding, paragliding and skateboarding.

A person holds a kite and uses the wind to be pulled on water, according to Surfer Today.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told CNN that crews "experienced heavy winds and a strong thunderstorm" in the area at the time.

"This type of accident is definitely not common and the last time we experienced a kiteboarding accident was about 10 years ago," he told People.

Salter was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. He could not be saved and died from his injuries around 1 p.m., Gollan told CNN.

Salter, of Fort Lauderdale, was a cancer survivor, a GoFundMe created to help Salter's family with funeral expenses said.

"For those of you who have not seen the news, Fred Salter, tragically passed away yesterday, August 25th, doing what he loved most. Fred was a father, grandfather, friend and Fort Lauderdale local," the page reads. "After beating cancer, Fred never took life for granted and lived each moment to its fullest."

As of Friday, the page had raised a little over $5,000 out of their $15,000 goal.

"If you've ever had the pleasure of meeting Fred, you would know how kind and loving he was," the page reads. "He valued his family and enormous group of friends more than anything,"

