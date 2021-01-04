Surfer Saves Swimmer Struggling in Ocean Current off Hawaii

An Australian surfer is being praised for his quick thinking after he jumped into the waters off the coast of Hawaii to save a swimmer who was struggling after being caught in an ocean current, People reported.

Professional surfer Mikey Wright, 24, was recording his day at the beach in Hawaii on Instagram when he noticed someone struggling to swim. In the video posted on his Instagram page, Wright was heard saying that a person looked to be struggling and needed help. In the video, he was told by others around him that he could not save the person in the water. In another clip, also posted to his Instagram account, he is seen running into the water to rescue the swimmer.

The video was posted on New Year’s Day but his sister, World Surfing Champion Tyler Wright, also posted the video of the incident on her Instagram account with the caption “Closing out 2020 with some hero s***,” so the incident may have occurred before the New Year.

Wright struggled in the rough waves but was able to rescue the victim. Once he brought the victim ashore, others came to help and make sure the person was OK.

Both Wright brothers were in Hawaii to compete in the Pipeline Masters Tournament, CBS Sports reported. Mikey came in 17th place for the men's division and his sister took first for the women's division, People reported.

RELATED STORIES

7-Year-Old Tennessee Boy Rescues Baby Sister From House Fire

Man Who Fell 100 Feet Hiking Utah Mountain Is Rescued by Firefighters After Homeless People Spot Him on Cliff

How Good Samaritans Helped Rescue Animals in 2020