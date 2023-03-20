Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome have been found guilty of killing XXXTentacion.

The three men were convicted of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm for the June 2018 shooting death of the rapper, whose real name was Jaseh Onfroy, who was ambushed, robbed and shot to death in his vehicle while leaving a Fort Lauderdale motorcycle shop.

A Florida jury came to the verdict in a month-long trial, nearly five years after the hit rapper was killed.

During the trial, prosecutors said the three men saw XXXTentacion at the motorcycle shop and planned to rob him. They accused Williams of using a vehicle to cut off XXXTentacion’s BMW while the other two approached him with guns and tried to take $50,000 in a designer bag.

They will be sentenced April 6, where they will likely be sentenced to life in prison, the mandatory minimum sentence for their crimes.

A fourth suspect, Robert Allen, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm for his role in the crime. Allen testified against the three other defendants at their trial, and will be sentenced at a later date.

XXXTentacion worked with musicians like Kanye West, Lil Peep and Lil Wayne, and his hits topped the charts both before and after his death.

Related Stories