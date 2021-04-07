If you need answers to any questions you may be pondering you better hurry. On May 4, Yahoo Answers is closing up shop “forever,” according to the folks at Yahoo.

Yahoo!, which is owned by Verizon, said the closure was due in part to lack of usership and said the product “has become less popular over the years as the needs of our members have changed,” according to the Verge.

The statement said its focus will now shift to products that “better serve our members and deliver on Yahoo’s promise of providing premium trusted content.”

Starting April 20th, Yahoo Answers will be in read-only mode, the company said in a statement on its site. The good news is that there will be no changes to other Yahoo properties or services or your Yahoo account, the company adds. Users will be directed to its help page to find more information about the Yahoo Answers shutdown and how to download their data.

It may be hard to believe that the end is (very) near. For the last 15 years, users have gone to Yahoo Answers to ask questions ranging from all sorts of categories — relationships, astronomy, technology, mythology — to which the general public responds.

As one person put it back in a 2014 post, a “great idea ...real people asking real questions and getting answers from other real people, but in all honestly, I think we could all see how it could go horribly wrong.”

Whether the answers Yahoo gave were helpful or not, or even "horribly wrong," some happen to have been strangely hilarious. In fact, the platform had become known for it's entertaining questions and equally laugh-out-loud replies, according to reports.

According to the Verge, many top questions being asked on Yahoo Answers to date appear to be political in nature. However, over the years, Yahoo Answers developed a loyal following. Fans took their roles very seriously, such as Lord Bearclaw of Gryphon Woods, who answered more than 10,600 questions, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

There are way too many humorous questions/answers to post. Here are a few that were quite memorable, according to reports.

Question: “Do you think humans will ever walk on the sun?”

Yahoo Answer: “Well if they do, it would have to be at night?”

Question: “How do I successfully become a Justin Bieber fan?"

Yahoo Answer: “Lose all brain functions. Maybe sustain a pretty substantial blow to the head.”

Question: “What happens to the people born on Feb. 29? Do they stay one until 4 years past?

Yahoo Answer: They get locked up in a secret laboratory in Iowa and are let loose every four years."

Question: "Is Rainbow Trout a good name for a baby girl?"

Yahoo Answers: “I think sockeye salmon is a lot nicer, how about Alaskan cod or simply prawn for your spawn."

RELATED STORIES