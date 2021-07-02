You Could Call the Mansion Featured in Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' Music Video Home for Just $7 Million

A Long Island mansion featured in Taylor Swift's second-most-watched music video, "Blank Space," is being auctioned off for a whopping $7 million.

The sweeping 16.4-acre estate features a 12-bedroom mansion and a clock tower building that has an 11-car garage inside, according to Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company, which is handling the sale.

The auction is taking place after the former owner Martin T. Carey died last year. As a historic preservationist, he reportedly helped preserve multiple properties on Long Island and Newport, Rhode Island.

Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company

The sprawling Glen Cove property was originally designed by American architect C.P.H. Gilbert and built for entrepreneur Frank Winfield Woolworth between 1915 and 1916. The estate features massive lawns and a statuary.

The 11-time Grammy-winning artist debuted her hit-single "Blank Space" in 2014 and later filmed the accompanying music video partially at the Woolworth estate.

In her video, Swift plays the role she has been sometimes portrayed as in the media: a woman crying for male attention.

The video follows a self-proclaimed maniacal Swift who lures in wealthy men of her choosing. At surface level, the song appears to be about a man-crazed woman who has too many ex-boyfriends to count.

"Got a long list of ex-lovers, they'll tell you I'm insane," Swift writes.

But her track has also been understood as a satirical grasp on the singer's historically public love life and the scrutiny and rumors that have since followed.

Several rooms of the Woolworth Mansion are featured in the artist's video, including the music room, which is where Swift and her boyfriend prototype sit across from each other at an elaborate dining room table beneath a massive chandelier.

Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company

In another scene, Swift, dressed in cheetah print and pearls, is leaning against a marble fireplace teary-eyed with black mascara smeared all over her face.

Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company

Swift's track sat at the top of the charts for 36 weeks after its release nearly eight years ago. The music video has since garnered over 2 billion views on YouTube.

Swifties, the name Swift fans have dubbed themselves, are going berserk over the listing.

"Ok so let's all collectively put in some money to buy it," one Twitter user wrote.

One mused, "we should all chip in so we can live there together," and another wrote, "I can chip in $5."

The home was listed under the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 and cannot be demolished. The Woolworth estate will go up for auction between July 12 and July 14.

Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company

Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company

Related Stories