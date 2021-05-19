A 12-year-old Ohio girl was saved by her dog who scared off a man following her in a truck.

Police are now looking for the driver of the truck who went up to the driveway of a man's home and chased his young daughter up her driveway on Saturday afternoon on Columbiana Waterford Road, according to the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office.

The girl began running away and the truck driver went after her, but the girl's dog managed to knock the driver to the ground. The man then got into his truck and drove off.

The dog reportedly "got him pretty good," WKBN reported.

The truck was described as a two-toned rust or maroon color.

