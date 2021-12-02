Young Model Hopes Surgeons Can Restore Smile After Pit Bull Bit Off Her Lip During Attack

A model's career is in doubt after a dog bit her on the face. Now she hopes plastic surgeons can restore her smile.

Brooklinn Khoury, 22, was just starting her career when her cousin’s pit bull attacked her, ripping off her upper lift.

“He was hanging off of my mouth,” Khoury said.

A graphic photo after the accident shows the young model looking at herself in the mirror.

“You could see the fear in my eye, like ‘Oh my god, that’s what I look like. How do you fix this? How do you fix this?’ I didn’t realize he had taken off my whole lip,” Khoury said.

At first she thought it was just a minor bite, but the true realization quickly set in.

Khoury has since had multiple surgeries to rebuild her lip, documenting the journey on social media. Doctors have taken skin and nerves from her arm, transplanting them to create a new, functioning lip.

Through it all, Khoury says she still loves dogs. And while she still has several more surgeries ahead, she is looking forward to getting her smile back.

“I learned to love myself within this last year, no matter how I look,” Khoury said.

Related Stories