Young Utah Boy Dies After Sand Tunnel He Dug Collapses on Him

News
Utah, Kanab, Coral Pink Sand Dunes State ParkUtah, Kanab, Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:19 PM PDT, May 17, 2022

13-year-old Ian Spendlove was trapped over 6.5 feet under sand before he was retrieved and later died.

A 13-year-old boy died after a tunnel he apparently dug in a sand dune at a state park collapsed with him inside, according to Utah officials.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening outside a campground area at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, according to the State Parks Division.

After a family member saw the tunnel collapse, park staff members began to help dig in the sand and deputies with the Kane County Sheriff's Office arrived with shovels to retrieve Ian Spendlove, officials said. 

After about 20 minutes, Spendlove was located about 6.5 feet beneath the sand, authorities said.  

According to the statement, responders confirmed Spendlove had a pulse and flew him to a hospital in St. George and then to Salt Lake City. However, by Sunday, he had not regained brain function and was pronounced dead.

"The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to Ian Spendlove's friends and family impacted by this tragedy," officials said in the statement. "The incident remains under investigation."

