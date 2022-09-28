A woman’s body was found inside a North Carolina man’s car during the investigation of a traffic accident, according to reports.

The Wilmington Police Department stated that the body was found after Zakreigh Baker, 27, rear-ended another vehicle that was parked at a stoplight, according to local outlet WWAY News.

Authorities identified the deceased as Mallorie Kate McCollum, 23, who was reportedly Baker’s girlfriend, according to the outlet.

Per the WWAY News, Baker allegedly told police that he was taking McCollum to the hospital when the crash occurred.

According to the reports, authorities say it was apparent McCollum had been dead for a while, with her obituary listing her date of death the same as Baker’s arrest date.

McCollum’s cause of death has been ruled as an overdose, according to local outlet WECT.

New Hanover County sheriffs are investigating her death, while the Wilmington Police Department is investigating the traffic accident, according to the outlet.

According to arrest records, Baker is currently charged with driving while impaired, conceal/failure to report a death, driving with a revoked license and habitual impaired driving.

He has a court date set for October 17 and is being held on a $50,000 bond, per the records.

