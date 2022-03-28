Zelenskyy Interview Blocked by Russian Kremlin

Politics
Zelensky on video callZelensky on video call
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:58 AM PDT, March 28, 2022

A group of journalists held a virtual Zoom interview with the Ukrainian president, only to have their broadcast blocked and the reporters threatened.

Four Russian journalists interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a news story that was blocked by the Kremlin, according to the New York Post.

Zelenskyy attended a 90-minute virtual interview through Zoom with Tikhon Dzyadko, Mikhail Zygar and other independent Russian journalists, including Vladimir Solovyov, who writes for a Moscow-based newspaper, Kommersant. It’s not clear if Solovyov was in Russia at the time he participated the Zoom meeting.

Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin was surprised by the resistance the Urkanian army provided, according to an excerpt of the interview that was posted to Twitter by CNN reporter Bianna Golodryga.

According to The New York Times, Russian news media were told by the government not to publish the interview.

According to the Times, Roskomnadzor, the Kremlin’s censorship arm, issued a directive to media outlets in the country to ignore the interview and plans to investigate the journalists to “determine their responsibility.”

Putin’s government has imposed a virtual blackout on domestic media’s reporting of the war during the invasion, restricted access to social media, and the Kremlin signed into law a censorship statute that threatens prison terms for reporters who disseminate what it calls “fake news” about the Russian military in Ukraine.

Because of this, a majority of the Western news outlets have either pulled their staff out of the country or halted their reporting completely.

Related Stories

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov Shocked After Receiving Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo
For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'
As Journalists Report on Hurricane Irma, Are They Putting Themselves in Danger?
2 Afghan Journalists Beaten by Taliban After Covering Women’s ProtestsNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

2022 Oscars: History-Making Moments Outside of Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock That You May Have Missed
2022 Oscars: History-Making Moments Outside of Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock That You May Have Missed
1

2022 Oscars: History-Making Moments Outside of Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock That You May Have Missed

Entertainment
Releasing Child Killer Eric Smith Is a 'Huge Gamble,' Prosecutor Says
Releasing Child Killer Eric Smith Is a 'Huge Gamble,' Prosecutor Says
2

Releasing Child Killer Eric Smith Is a 'Huge Gamble,' Prosecutor Says

Crime
Zelenskyy Interview Blocked by Russian Kremlin
Zelenskyy Interview Blocked by Russian Kremlin
3

Zelenskyy Interview Blocked by Russian Kremlin

Politics
Colorado Woman Dies During Boating Trip on Colorado River, Park Officials Say
Colorado Woman Dies During Boating Trip on Colorado River, Park Officials Say
4

Colorado Woman Dies During Boating Trip on Colorado River, Park Officials Say

Human Interest
Dad Delivers Baby Girl When Mom Goes Into Labor on Wisconsin Highway: 'There Was No Warning'
Dad Delivers Baby Girl When Mom Goes Into Labor on Wisconsin Highway: 'There Was No Warning'
5

Dad Delivers Baby Girl When Mom Goes Into Labor on Wisconsin Highway: 'There Was No Warning'

Human Interest