1 Arizona Man Dead and 2 Hospitalized After Bees Attack Group Passing Through

At least six people, including three firefighters, were attacked by bees in the Tucson, Arizona, suburb of Marana in an incident that left one man dead and two hospitalized, according to police.

Cops say the bees came from a 100-pound beehive that was in a tree inside a home's backyard.

Three people passing through the area were stung hundreds of times and taken to a hospital for treatment Thursday, CBS News reported. The name of the victims were not released to the public, CBS News said.

Three Northwest Fire District firefighters who were dispatched to the scene also were stung, according to CBS News.

Authorities say one of the firefighters was stung about 60 times and was treated and released from the hospital.

The Northwest Fire District broke the news on their Facebook page and shared an image of the hive being removed.

Bee handlers removed most of the hive and killed most of the bees, but are still lingering, according to police.

"Although the area is much safer, there are still some lingering bees," police said. "Please continue to use caution while in the area."

Marana Police posted about the news on Facebook to serve as a warning to those in the area.

Between 2000 and 2017, 1,109 people died from hornet, wasp and bee stings, the CDC reported in 2019.

