A 1-year-old boy was killed in a tragic incident after a cement truck lost control, tipped over the rail of an overpass and landed on top of the car the toddler was in, authorities told KHOU.

The car contained a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman, and 22-month-old twins, a girl and a boy, when the concrete truck landed on it Lt. Simon Cheng, a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, told KHOU.

"The adults were able to exit the vehicle and rescue the girl — one of the twins — unfortunately the boy twin was not able to be freed from the vehicle being crushed by the cement truck," Cheng told the outlet.

The survivors were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, KHOU reported.

According to Cheng, the driver of the cement truck sustained possible injuries but she refused transport to a hospital.

She "did not show any signs of impairment or intoxication,” Cheng said. "She is distraught about the incident, and she is cooperating with the investigation."

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is conducting an investigation on the incident and determining if charges will be filed, KHOU reported.

In a GoFundMe campaign coordinated by the boy's mother, Jennifer Resendiz, the child was identified as Nicholas Resendiz. According to the campaign, the family is "devastated by an unexpected and unimaginable tragedy."

"Baby Nicolas Resendiz lost his life in a horrible, freak accident after a cement truck went over the rail fell on top of the vehicle he was in," the fundraiser said.

"Although our family is still in shock, unable to process the loss of this sweet angel, we know that the days to come will be even more challenging as mom has to make arrangements for his funeral," it added.

