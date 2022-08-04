The ex-wife of Alex Jones said in an exclusive interview with Inside Edition that she believes he has money despite his claiming bankruptcy. Her comments were made before a jury determined the notorious conspiracy theorist must pay at least $4.1 million to the parents of a Sandy Hook victim for the suffering he and his work caused them by lying about the 2012 massacre.

"I know that he's hidden money," Kelly Jones told Inside Edition. "I think he's got a lot of buckets under a lot of shelves."

Kelly Jones, who was married to Jones for eight years and is battling him over child custody and other issues, may know Alex Jones better than anyone else does. Ahead of the jury's verdict, she said, "I surely hope that the jury returns with the verdict that will show him that this behavior is not acceptable."

"Alex is truly mentally ill. To me, he should be protected from himself and others," she said. "He doesn't have any moral compass, he lives in his own universe and he is a very, in my opinion, delusional man."

She watched as Jones appeared to be caught in a lie at his defamation trial in Austin Wednesday when he falsely testified that he had never sent a single text message about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Jones was confronted with evidence of the contrary in a cross-examination during his defamation trial, brought against him by some of the families of the 20 children and six teachers killed. He is being sued for spreading lies about the mass shooting at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012.

“Mr. Jones, did you know that 12 days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cellphone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years?” asked Mark Bankston, the attorney representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, a first grader who was among the 6- and 7-year-olds shot and killed.

The text messages that were accidentally sent to Bankston were not labeled as privileged by Jones’ attorneys. If they had been, they would not have been admissible in court.

"That is how I know you lied to me when you said you didn’t have text messages about Sandy Hook. Did you know that?" Bankston asked Jones. Jones had maintained for years that he had searched his phone for texts about Sandy Hook and found none.

"See, I told you the truth. This is your Perry Mason moment,” Jones replied.

"Mr. Jones, in discovery, you were asked, ‘Do you have Sandy Hook text messages on your phone?’ and you said no, correct? You said that under oath," Bankston said.

Jones appeared to try to make light of the discovery, sarcastically saying, "My lawyers sent it to you, but I’m hiding it. OK."

"If I was mistaken, I was mistaken, but you’ve got the messages right there," Jones said.

His ex-wife told Inside Edition, "I think we definitely saw him getting caught committing aggravated perjury."

There is now talk that Jones may face criminal charges for perjury, which is when a person willfully tells an untruth in a court after having taken an oath or affirmation to tell the truth.

"You know what perjury is, right? I just want to make sure you know before we go any further, you know what it is?" Bankston asked, to which Jones replied, "Yes."

When asked again if he lied under oath, Jones said, “No, I did not lie.” He maintained he did not knowingly try to hide anything.

"I think you saw somebody really having a what we call in Texas a 'Come to Jesus moment,' or whatever you want to call it and I think that the cats out of the bag, and a lot of people are gonna be interested in that information," Kelly Jones said of her ex-husband's text messages. Published reports say the Jan. 6 committee is preparing to subpoena Jones' phone records.

Heslin and Lewis sought $150 million in damages from Jones, who for years claimed the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax and that the families of those slain were “crisis actors.” This week, he finally acknowledged the mass shooting really happened.

"Especially since I've met the parents. It's 100% real," Jones said Wednesday.

Jurors on Wednesday began considering the damages Jones and his media company, Free Speech Systems, would owe for defaming Heslin and Lewis. A separate trial to discuss punitive damages is expected to begin Friday.

Jones’s attorney asked the jury to limit damages to $8, which amounts to one dollar for each of the compensation charges they are considering.

“Show me the receipts, the lost wages, the medical costs. Where is the credit line that was not extended or the memberships to the social organization that was denied,” Jones’ attorney said during closing arguments. “Zero evidence means minimal damages.”

But the parents’ attorney said, “If I go walk into a Pottery Barn and start breaking vases, nobody says ‘just say you are sorry and go on your way.’ You have to pay.”

Jones said any amount awarded over $2 million “would sink us.” This week, Jones also declared bankruptcy.

