10-Year-Old Maryland Boy Bitten by Shark During ‘Walking With the Sharks’ Adventure in the Bahamas

Shark in water
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:37 PM PST, January 17, 2024

The boy is in serious but stable condition, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

A 10-year-old boy was bitten by a shark while participating in a “Walking With the Sharks” adventure in the Bahamas.

The 10-year-old boy from Maryland was bitten on the leg. He is said to be in serious but stable condition in a hospital in the Bahamas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The boy was at the famed Atlantis Hotel with his family when he reportedly entered the water tank to participate in the adventure. Tourists wear special scuba gear as a guide takes them though the tank with Caribbean reef sharks and nurse sharks just feet away.

Brandy Rubin, a tourist from Chicago, participated in a “Walking With the Sharks” adventure at the Atlantis in 2022.

“For me it wasn’t scary, I love sharks,” Rubin says. “However, my friend actually came along with me that day and she was terrified.”

Wildlife expert Forrest Galante spoke with Inside Edition about the attack on the 10-year-old.

“Sharks are instinctual creatures. It’s possible that the shark hadn’t been fed in a while, it’s possible that the boy's foot resembled a fish, so this is just a bad instance, a bad luck event,” Galante says.

Inside Edition reached out to the Atlantis Resort for comment but did not hear back.

