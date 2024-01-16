Mom Says 7-Year-Old Son Was Written Up for Saying 'Jesus Christ' at School

Mom Says Son Got in Trouble for Saying 'Jesus Christ' at School
Shonna Coleman shared this note she said came from her son's school.Shonna Coleman/Facebook
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 10:59 AM PST, January 16, 2024

A Mississippi mother says she got a call from her son's first-grade teacher, who reported he'd said "a bad word."

Shonna Coleman of Southaven says she got a phone call from her boy's first-grade teacher, who reported he had said "a bad word."

It was actually two words, she said: Jesus Christ.

The mother shared her son's written report with local media and on her Facebook page.

The slip from Hope Sullivan Elementary School is titled "Parent Notice of Disciplinary Incident."

On the form, boxes are checked for "Unacceptable Language," "Had Conference With Student" and "Telephoned Parent."

The child's offense, according to a handwritten note on the form: "He said 'Jesus Christ' when he dropped the Legos he was cleaning up from recess."

Coleman told Fox13, "The church said Jesus Christ. Bible study said Jesus Christ.

“Never in my life have I heard at a public school that you cannot say Jesus Christ, and she said it wasn’t that he said the word, it was how he said it because he dropped his Legos," the mother said.

The station reported that the Desoto School District's written guidelines did not specifically mention the words Jesus Christ.

In a statement sent to Inside Edition Digital on Tuesday, a school spokesperson said, "Desoto County Schools students would not be reprimanded for simply saying Jesus Christ.

"While district officials cannot comment on specific student situations, it is possible that a student could be corrected for a disrespectful use of Jesus Christ's name," the statement concluded.

