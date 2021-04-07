10-Year-Old Migrant Boy Found Crying Alone Near Border Asks Officer for Help
The young Nicaraguan boy was found on the side of a dirt road by an off-duty Border Patrol agent after wandering alone for four hours in the desert. He told the officer he was left behind by the large group he was traveling with.
A 10-year-old Nicaraguan boy has been taken to a migrant facility in Texas after a widely circulated video showed him crying on the side of a dirt road near the U.S.-Mexico border. The boy told an off-duty Border Patrol agent that he was traveling with a group of 184 migrants and was abandoned during the night.
“You didn’t come with your mommy or daddy or anyone?” the officer asked the boy in Spanish.
“No one. I was with a group that came... and at the end they dumped me and I came here to ask for help. I can be kidnapped or something. I'm scared,” the boy said.
The boy was wandering the desert for four hours before he was found. His parents are believed to be in Nicaragua, but he has relatives in the U.S. After video of the encounter was posted online, there was an outpouring of love and support and concern for the boy's well-being.
The harrowing ordeal comes days after two sisters were dropped over a border wall by smugglers. They were rescued and taken to a children’s detention facility in El Paso.
