10-Year-Old Sportscaster Achieves Dream of Calling an NBA Game
Pepper Persley also hosts her own podcast “The Pep Talk."
Pepper Persley is America’s littlest sportscaster, and she’s got quite a bright future ahead of her. At 10 years old, she hosts her own podcast “The Pep Talk,” interviewing much taller WNBA stars.
Last week, she got her biggest moment yet, getting to call an NBA playoff game alongside veteran announcers on live TV as part of the Clippers Kids Cast.
“It’s something that I never would have thought I would have been able to do until I was at least an adult, but I did it at 10, which is kind of crazy,” Pepper said.
Inside Edition caught up with Pepper on the court of the Barclays Center in her hometown of New York, where she showed us her moves.
“It’s one of my dreams to actually be on this court, and I’m so lucky to have a dream come true,” Pepper said.
