An 11-year-old Florida girl captured on surveillance video fighting off a man armed with a knife during an attempted kidnapping says she learned what to do from watching “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Police say Alyssa Bonal smeared “blue slime” she was playing with on the suspect’s arm during the alleged kidnapping attempt Tuesday at a Pensacola bus stop. It became key evidence in the alleged kidnapper's arrest, according to authorities.

The suspect was seen sprinting across the lawn and grabbing the girl. Police say he was armed with a knife during the attempted abduction. The young girl fought back and managed to drag the man down to the ground, escaping the suspect's grip in the process. Apparently spooked, the alleged assailant took off.

The girl’s mother says the same man approached her daughter at the bus stop two weeks ago. She drove her daughter to school until yesterday, when the man pounced.

"She fought, and she never gave up," Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said at a news conference.

“SVU” star Mariska Hargitay praised the girl's quick thinking on Instagram.

“Alyssa, first and most important, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe. And I am so honored to be part of your incredible story,” Hargitay wrote. “You are one BRAVE, Strong and Smart young woman. I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear!”

Alyssa says she remembers victims leaving clues behind for detectives on the show and had the incredible presence of mind to do the same with the man who attacked her. And when the 30-year-old suspect, Jared Stanga, was arrested, police say he had blue slime on his clothing.

Deputies say they located Stanga’s vehicle, which had been freshly painted, at a home nearby. He made his first court appearance via monitor. The prosecutor said he should not be out on the street.

The girl's mother Amber confirmed her daughter got the idea from watching the show.

“It’s just amazing and so great to see that she actually used what she saw on TV, what we talked about and actually put it into reality,” Amber said.

During the attack, Alyssa says she was thinking 100 things at once.

“What is he going to do with me? Where I’m going to be at? What is my family going to think?” the girl told Inside Edition.

“He took me with his arm and I was able to get him down to the ground,” Alyssa continued.

The girl’s family is thankful she’s OK, and that her taste in TV shows may have saved her life.

Stanga was charged with attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery. He’s being held behind bars on a $1.5 million bond.

Related Stories