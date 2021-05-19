An 11-year-old girl escaped an attempted kidnapping after a man tried to grab her as she waited at the bus stop in Pensacola, Florida.



The suspect was captured on surveillance video sprinting across the lawn and grabbing the girl. Police say he was armed with a knife during the attempted abduction. The young girl fought back and managed to drag the man down to the ground.



Apparently spooked, the assailant took off.



The girl’s mother says the same man approached her daughter at the bus stop two weeks ago. She drove her daughter to school until yesterday, when the man pounced.



"She fought, and she never gave up," Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said at a news conference.



Jared Stanga, 30, was charged with attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery. Cops say he has a criminal history, including sexual offenses with a child. He’s being held on more than a $1 million bail.



Deputies say they located Stanga’s vehicle, which had been freshly painted, at a home nearby. The girl had been playing with "blue slime" putty at the time of the attack, which became key evidence, according to police. Cops say Stanga had blue slime on his arm.



Stanga made his first court appearance via monitor. The prosecutor warned he should not be out on the street.



Inside Edition spoke to security expert Steve Kardian, who showed us how a child can fight off an attacker. Fighting back is essential — just like the girl did at the bus stop.

Related Stories